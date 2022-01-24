KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The number 13 might be the Chiefs new lucky charm after last night's win over the Bills, and today fans have a new rallying cry: "Be the grim reaper."
The phrase was inspired by Head Coach Andy Reid's postgame comments, in which he recalled his advice to QB Patrick Mahomes on the final drive of the fourth quarter. The team made two miraculous plays and kicked a field goal to send the game into overtime, reviving KC's seemingly dead hopes.
Reid's comments after the game inspired several local t-shirt designers, like Nate Cox. Cox and his wife have been printing clothing in their garage for the past year.
"I said, 'That's a good t-shirt,'" Cox recalled. "I got up early thinking about it and I just designed it.'"
Cox's shirt displays Reid's quote alongside the :13 left on the clock when the Chiefs took possession at the end of the fourth quarter. He says he will start printing shirts Monday night.
Other artists used third party sites to design their takes on the idea.
Tim Canton's shirt is on Cottonbureau. The designer and artist is used to selling merchandise. The quote connected with him, too.
"I think it's a pop culture thing. In this day and age, you can get something made the next day," he said.
Even out-of-town fans like Joe Frederick put their ideas online quickly. Frederick lives in New York and may have been the first designer to launch a design. His is up for grabs on Teepublic. He said he had sold more than 300 when KCTV5 spoke to him at 11 a.m. Monday morning.
"I think I was one of the first ones to get it out and it just took off from there," he said.
Raygun also launched two t-shirt designs on Monday in their trademark block letters: one with Reid's quote and one referencing the 13 seconds.
It just goes to show that, in the clothing industry, it pays to develop ideas quickly. You might say you reap what you sew.
