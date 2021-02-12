AMSTERDAM, MO (KCTV) -- The Bates County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office said they took a report on Wednesday about a potential missing person named Chad Rogers.
Rogers, 41, was dropped off on foot in the area north of McBee's on Tuesday around 11 a.m. He was on the way to a friend's house in the area.
McBee's General Store is located off NW State Route J, east of NW High Street.
Rogers was wearing a black and white hat, a safety vest, gray Nike jogging pants, and slip-on tennis shoes.
He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 350 pounds. He also has a full beard.
Due to the extreme cold the region is experiencing, the sheriff's office is very concerned about him.
As of Thursday, the sheriff's office was conducting canvasses in the town of Amsterdam, MO in an effort to gather information.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Bates County Sheriff's Office at 660-679-3232.
