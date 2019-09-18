BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A woman has been charged with sexual assault involving a minor relative in a case out of Bates County.
In the middle of July 2019, detectives from the Bates County Sheriff's Office received information about a sexual assault that had occurred from April 2018 to the middle of July of 2018.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the case involved a juvenile under the age of 14 with a relative of the juvenile listed as the suspect.
On September 18, 2019, the prosecutor formally filed chargers on 34-year-old Melody B Thexton.
Thexton has been charged with four counts of statutory rape with a person less than 14 years old, seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child engaging in sexual conduct under 17 years old, three counts of statutory sodomy/attempt-deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, one count of second-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, no sexual conduct.
Thexton's bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.
The sheriff's office is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Thexton. She has several failure to appear warrants from other agencies and has a last known address out of Kansas City, Missouri.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Melody B Thexton is asked to contact a detective at the Bates County Sheriff's Office at 660-679-3232.
