BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) – A row of cars driving down Basehor’s main drag Wednesday, led by a police escort, might have looked like a funeral procession if you didn’t know better. It was exactly the opposite.
“To me it’s been the greatest thing that’s ever happened,” Anna Mary Landauer said of the parade-like procession in her honor.
The city was celebrating Landauer’s 103rd birthday, and she’s accomplished a lot of more than living to 103.
Landauer was the city’s first woman mayor, at a time when that wasn’t so common, and she’s still the town’s only woman mayor.
She hardly *looks* 103. She uses only a cane to get around. The only medication she takes is a daily aspirin. And she swears by her daily dose of apple cider vinegar.
She doesn’t drink alcohol, except maybe half a glass of wine as a dinner guest. Though she recalls her family making vinegar from an apple orchard and occasionally fermenting it for a bit longer than it takes to make vinegar. She and her brothers used to go square dancing and her mother would warn them.
“You can stay out dancing as long as you want, but you still have to milk the cows in the morning,” she recalls her mother saying.
It could be the vinegar that’s given her a long and healthy life, but it could also be her attitude, one of gratitude and living in the moment.
“I don’t think about how long I’m going to live,” Landauer said. “I enjoy each day. If the next day comes, okay. If it don’t, it don’t.”
“She’s made of durable quality fiber,” said her sister, Alberta Welch, who is 92 years old.
“She’s had a very interesting life, but some of the hurdles were really difficult,” she said about Landauer.
Landauer didn’t want to be mayor, but four town leaders were adamant she do it.
“When they asked me, I said I want to talk to my husband,” recalled Landauer. “I knew before I asked my husband, but I wanted to respect him. He was not approving of it.”
She ran for office anyway and told her husband why.
“I told him those four men come and ask me. I didn’t want to do it on my own. I said if they think I’m worthy of it, and if I lose, I lose. And if I win, I win,” Landauer described.
She still lives in the house on 40 acres she and her husband moved into after they married in 1943, still with no in-home care, but she has a lot of people who care about her.
Her advice to others?
“Be nice and kind to other people and cooperative. Don’t be destructive,” she said.
When well wishers greeted her at the end of the procession with Happy Birthday signs, they told her they’d be holding on to them for next year. Landauer gave them a smile, likely thinking, “Maybe or maybe not. No matter, because today is a good day.
