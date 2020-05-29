LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A summer pastime is cautiously returning to Kansas City.
Dozens of baseball teams will be in town for tournaments across KC, including at the 3&2 Baseball Complex in Lenexa.
KCTV5's Nathan Vickers took a look at some of the precautions those teams will be taking on Friday night during their first game of the season.
A few teams rented out fields for games earlier in the day. After staying home through April and March, some of them have only had one or two official practices before the game. It is the first of many games coming up all over KC in the next few days.
3&2 has signs posted everywhere reminding people to socially distance. They've also restricted bleacher seating, asking families to bring their own lawn chairs instead.
In between games, they added an extra 15-minute buffer and will bring in foggers to disinfect the dugouts.
The league has issued strict safety requirements for teams and their families. They say no social distancing will mean no baseball. So far, fans seem willing to play along.
The parents were glad to see their kids get back into the swing of things.
“These boys have been cooped up for two months,” said Kim Whitworth. “They didn't get to play any high school ball. It's time to get on the field. It's time to be cautious but not be afraid.”
“I love it,” said Michelle Drake. “Love it, love it, love it.”
Michelle Drake has missed watching her son Connor play ball. For him, it’s good to be back in the swing of things after waiting all spring.
“It's just nice getting back on the field playing with my teammates,” he said. “I just think it's good for everyone. It's a fun sport to play. Fun sport to watch.”
“Everyone's just excited to get out and about,” his mother added.
“They're doing a pretty good job,” said Whitworth, speaking of the new social distancing measures. “People need to be conscious.”
This summer umpires are also calling strikes from behind the mound.
“It's definitely different,” said Umpire Dakota Marks. “It's a blessing to be out here. This is the best thing that can happen right now.”
But with small adjustments, comes something families have been craving.
“Enjoy baseball,” Whitworth said. “We're ready.”
“Hopefully we can relax a little more and eventually have an umpire behind the plate,” she added.
For many, baseball is medicine.
“I know this is scary and we don't know what the future holds, but it's good to get our kids out and sports are a good way to do that,” Drake said.
On Friday, State Health Director Dr. Lee Norman said youth sports fall within the state's guidelines as long as they're outside and in a controlled environment.
