KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The extreme temperatures didn’t keep some baseball fans away from Thursday night’s Monarchs game at Legends Field.
Announced attendance was 1,775 compared to 1,500 on Wednesday.
Some said no way will a 100-degree day keep them away from America’s past-time.
“It’s pretty hot but thankfully the sun’s going down but it’s a toasty one,” said Mike Simmons, who lives in Kansas City, KS and had a seat on the sunny side of the stadium.
Kids made quick work of Dippin’ Dots and shaved ice.
Adults could be spotted sporting umbrellas and floppy hats, using folding fans they brought for the occasion or sipping on frozen drinks.
11-year-old Quinn Brooks came for a father-son outing while his sister was out of town. He said it wasn’t hot at all. His dad disagreed, but knew it was a special day.
“I might have positioned that maybe we should go a different night, but he was excited and ready to come,” said Overland Park’s Scott Brooks.
“This is my first time. And it’s just fun watching baseball,” said Quinn.
It was 3-year-old Roman Simmons’ first game too. He looked exhausted and put his head on his dad’s shoulder while clutching a tiny mitt.
“It’s past his bedtime, but he’s having fun,” said the adult Simmons. “He got his first baseball thrown to him.”
“It’s super hot,” admitted teenager Skyler Allison, who’s from Tokyo but living in the metro because his dad is stationed at Ft. Leavenworth.
The heat couldn’t compete with boredom though.
“Lately I haven’t been doing anything, and my friend asked me to come out, so I was like, ‘Okay I’ll come,’” he reasoned.
It was bearable in the shade. Chris Hyde, who brought Allison to the game, said he has the seat selection down to a science.
“We knew that right behind home plate, there would be shade. And that’s where the sun sets. We do it everywhere we go,” explained Hyde.
Another father-son team sitting behind home plate was travelling the nation from the Washington, DC area. They are calling their road tip Highways and Homers. They hit a game every day, and son Ada Moran said they’ve soldiered through far worse than what Kansas City has been hit with.
“In Las Vegas it was 110, with humidity, which was, that was a lot. We didn’t stay for long. That one was very difficult,” recalled Moran.
Don and June Walker are season ticket holders. June comes to be with her husband, but Don comes for the sport and won’t be scared away by what, after all, is something that comes to KC every summer, even if not always so soon.
“I don’t even know what the temperature is,” Don Walker said. “I didn’t even look at the temperature. I’m going to come out to watch baseball. It would have to get hotter than this to keep me at home.”
Like Kansas City's weather, the Monarchs are hot. The team won its eighth game in a row on Thursday night!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.