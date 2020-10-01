KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Republican politician running against longtime incumbent Democrat Emanuel Cleaver for Congress is fighting to have a political debate in a unique venue.
At 18th and Vine, there are several options to host debates, be it restaurants or the museum, but Ryan Derks is eyeballing a barbershop,
180V is where he would like to debate Representative Cleaver.
Derks said the idea came up thanks to community members and local barbers who are looking for change and want to be a part of the political process. Several barbers were notified about the opportunity, but they all signed off on having it at 180V sometime in early October.
Derks, and candidate for U.S. Congress, said he really wants to have the debate after spending a lot of time in different barbershops and hearing the same concerns.
“I keep hearing the same story over and over again,” he explained. “’Schools are terrible. Gun crime is the only record being broken in the Black community. Job opportunities they are not here and look at this; 10,000 of these aren’t out in Lee’s Summit. These aren’t on Ward Parkway. These are all in the predominantly Black community.”
Derks said he hasn’t had a debate yet with Representative Cleaver.
We reached out to Representative Cleaver about the possible debate, but he has not yet responded.
However, the owner of 180V feels very confident in having a debate there, especially since barbershops are such a trusted business in the community.
Joey Thomas has been cutting hair at his barbershop in the historic 18th and Vine district for seven years.
“I’ve been licensed over 18 years and cutting for 25,” he said.
In that long career, barbershops have been about much more than just the trim for him.
“They say, ‘What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,’ so a lot of times what’s talked about in the barbershop stays in the barbershop,” Thomas explained.
It’s a place for bonding and, of course, debates.
“Sometimes those conversations are filled with a lot of passion and sometimes it’s filled with a lot of jokes,” he said.
So, this month, Thomas is hoping to create that same barbershop back-and-forth, just with some well-known names.
Thomas said, “If 180V could be that caveat to the community in gaining more knowledge on what the two parties wants to do, for not just Kansas City but for Missouri as a whole, so be it. I’m with it.”
Even though he doesn’t want to moderate it, he said his spot is ready and has been the site of countless debates for many years.
“If you allow me to put a razor on your neck and you fall asleep when it’s sliding across your neck, that means you must really have a lot of trust,” Tomas said. “So, I think a barbershop is a good platform for just that.”
