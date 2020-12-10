KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The small staff at Twin City Tavern in KCMO understands the reasoning behind the city’s latest emergency order that mandates closing time for bars and restaurants is 10 p.m.
“It’s about doing your part to try to keep everybody safe,” bartender Kerri Harvey said.
Harvey agrees with the city that the longer people stay out and the more they drink, the less cognizant they are of social distancing and wearing masks.
Twin City Tavern has signs all over the bar telling people they must wear a mask when not sitting down.
“And still, we have to tell people. I mean there’s probably 10 signs around here,” Harvey said.
What bothers Harvey most about the 10 p.m. closing time is customers don’t just go home, they go to other bars.
“Right into Johnson County,” Harvey said.
Johnson County bars don't have to close until midnight.
It’s been especially frustrating the past two Sundays.
“When we have a 7 p.m. Chiefs game, having to close at 10 p.m., and kick people out before the game is even over is terrible,” Harvey said.
Several Johnson County bars close to the state line say they’ve seen an influx of people come in after 10 p.m. for the past several weeks due to bars closing in Missouri, but the increase in business isn’t enough to offset their own early closing time of midnight.
“If nothing good happens after 10 in Missouri, then why is it not the same for Kansas?”
Wyandotte County’s emergency order also mandates bars close at 10 p.m. Independence passed a measure today mandating they close at midnight
Kansas City's Regulated Industries Department Manager Jim Reader understands that the differing restrictions are frustrating.
“My heart goes out to them because I know this is got to be killing them,” he said.
Regulated Industries has been doing weekly inspections to make sure bars are following the rules. Those they’ve found not be compliant haven’t been fined or reprimanded yet.
They have another chance to pass another surprise inspection and have the first infraction forgiven.
“I want them to pass. Because I don’t want to do anything bad to them because this year is bad to them enough,” Ready said.
The only exception is The Scene Rock and Roll Bar where the liquor license is being revoked.
The owner, John Burke, said he will not comply with the emergency order.
“That leaves me no choice. I can’t reason with that owner. There’s nothing I can say to them when they say defiantly that they’re not going to do it,” Ready said.
