KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Two bank robbery suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase through parts of the Kansas City area that reached up to 110 mph.
The Kansas City Star reports that the suspects robbed the First Federal Bank in Independence, Missouri, Wednesday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police spotted the suspects' black SUV and a chase began along Interstate 435 through south Kansas City, Missouri, and into Kansas, where at one point the SUV reportedly reached speeds of about 110 mph.
The suspects abandoned the SUV and ran into a neighborhood before Overland Park, Kansas, officers arrested them.
Names of the suspects have not been released.
