LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- A Kansas man accused of selling fake Tide laundry detergent has been fined $1,000 and sentenced to a year of probation.
The Kansas attorney general's office say 44-year-old Brian Glenn, of Baldwin City, was sentenced after pleading guilty last week to one misdemeanor county of counterfeiting.
The state previously dismissed a felony counterfeiting charge just before the case was set to go to trial, citing the need for further testing of the laundry soap. In 2016, law enforcement agents and Procter & Gamble representatives had raided Glenn's home, where he sold 5 gallons (18.93 litres) buckets of soap for $35 when the same amount of name-brand Tide would have retailed for about $75.
Glenn told an agent that when he sold the soap, he described it as "Tide like" or "Tide type."
