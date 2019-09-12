FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Folks aren’t getting married like they used to. Why? It could come down to bad credit.
Marriage is down almost 10% from 25 years ago and a new study said it could be because of men not making enough money. There’s even a dating site based on credit score.
KCTV5’s Betsy Webster took a closer look at just how much money matters when finding a match.
She started at Union Station, polling people about what they need to get on board the love train for the long haul. Friendship and chemistry were mentioned. “Someone that’s really, really nice,” one person said. “Someone that’s sweet.”
But, what about money? Some experts say it is the number one cause of divorce.
One study credits the marriage decline to “large deficits in the supply of potential male spouses,” namely those who are “economically attractive.”
“I’d say those women need to go work hard and build up themselves so that that’s not a requirement in their men,” said Marta Grace.
The dating site CreditScoreDating.com has the slogan “where good credit is sexy.”
“Join credit score dating? That’s crazy,” one person said.
It might seem crazy at first sight, but it's not as shallow as you might think. As two women brought to our attention, a good credit score is less about being rich and more about being responsible.
“It shouldn’t matter how much they make, because they can make a little bit of money and still have a good credit score if they’re responsible people,” Marta Grace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.