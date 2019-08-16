KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Bacon makes everything better, right?
If you are looking for the perfect breakfast treat, turn package refrigerated cinnamon rolls into a sweet-and-salty treat by adding the taste of bacon.
Here is a recipe provided by Allrecipes.
Ingredients
1 package refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
10 slices bacon
Directions
1. Put bacon on a rack in a foil-lined baking sheet and place the sheet in a cold oven.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees F (or follow cinnamon roll package directions). Let the bacon cook for a few minutes while the oven heats up. Take it out before the bacon crisps. You want it to be cooked a bit but still nice and bendy. Remove excess grease with a paper towel.
3. Unroll cinnamon dough into a flat sheet. Cut strips in half widthwise. Place a piece of bacon on each dough strip. Roll up the dough to enclose the bacon.
4. Place rolls in a lined or greased muffin pan.
5. Bake according to cinnamon roll package directions.
6. Let cool for a few minutes before topping with the icing that came with the rolls.
Allrecipes and KCTV5 News are owned by Meredith.
