OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Supporters of law enforcement organized a “Back the Badge” rally in Johnson County on Friday.
Just across the street, counter-demonstrators for the Black Lives Matter movement stood on the sidewalk throughout the rally and into the evening.
Hours after the rally for law enforcement, Black Lives Matter members were still trying to get their message across.
Supporters of law enforcement say their rally was organized as a thank you.
While listening to speakers supporting blue lives, chants for racial justice emerged: “Not all lives matter until Black lives matter.”
While event organizers asked for prayers, protesters asked for change: “Racist? Homophobic? Good news, you can change.”
Supporters of law enforcement don’t agree will all the demands of protesters. “We don’t want to see them go away,” one person said.
Protesters also held a list of people killed by police.
“They will defend anyone,” said Liz Lee, a Back the Badge supporter. “Any race, any education level. As immigrants, that means a lot.”
During his speech, Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said, “All Lives Matter,” and that police abuse doesn’t happen in Johnson County.
We asked him to explain what he meant by that and he said his department is not perfect, but his deputies are honest people with great training.
When asked if his statement could be perceived as insensitive, he said: “Well, I’m not tone deaf. I understand that people have different perceptions of what’s going on. But, we don’t tolerate bad police work. We just don’t.”
Hayden said his office has some changes in the works right now.
“They are vitally important to protecting us and our communities, so we just wanted to let them know that we are behind them,” said Roxie Martin, another Back the Badge supporter.
And, physically behind the rally with people demanding justice.
We asked the BLM protesters for an interview. They declined.
The BLM protesters postponed a rally in Waldo tonight in order to be in Olathe. The group said it will hold that rally next week.
