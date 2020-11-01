KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been canceled. Both the teen and the infant have been found safe.
According to the police department, Arambula reached out to family to inform them of where she was when she saw the Amber Alert had been issued.
Officers have made contact and confirmed they are both safe in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Previous coverage is below.
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 16-year-old and her infant daughter were forcibly taken from their residence in KCK.
According to the police, this happened at 5 a.m.
Bellanice Diaz is about month old and Aracely Arambula, her mother, is 16 years old.
They were forced into a vehicle at gunpoint by Jacob and Julian Diaz. They are brothers. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
The incident happened following a disturbance with the child's father and his brother.
Bellanice was last seen wearing a pink onesie and Aracely was wearing a burgundy shirt and checkered pajama pants. She was barefoot. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
A witness heard things that were said that indicate the children are in imminent danger.
Jacob Diaz is 21 and Julian Diaz is 23. Jacob is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 135 pounds. Julian is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes.
The subjects were last seem going west on Greeley Avenue, from the area of 11th and Greeley, at 5 a.m.
The vehicle is a red 2012 Honda Odyssey with license plate "AR299." Police said the tag is a Kansas "In God We Trust" one.
"Anyone seeing them or their vehicle should call 911 immediately," KCKPD said. "The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to immediately contact Det. Sutton at 913-573-6056 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)."
Also, Missouri State Highway Patrol agreed to issue an Amber Alert at 3:07 p.m.
