KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today marks the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of baby Lisa.
Lisa Irwin was 10 months old when she was reported missing by her parents eight years ago. She has never been seen since.
Lisa's parents do interviews every year on Oct. 4 to keep what happened to Lisa in the public eye.
“It is rough she doesn’t get media exposure, because you get scared wondering if people forgot about her,” they said. “We don’t want anyone to forget her.”
They work to keep her on TV and on the internet.
Lisa's parents believe she was kidnapped then sold. Investigators have had other theories.
“We still need people to give the right information,” her parents said.
No charges have ever been filed in her disappearance.
Lisa's parents live in the same house. Her photos hang in the windows and the inside of Lisa's bedroom looks the same.
Today, she would be almost 9 years old.
Lisa’s parents hope age progression photos will eventually lead them to their daughter.
“It’s been eight years we are still here still looking and we are still asking for everyone to keep their eyes peeled,” they said.
