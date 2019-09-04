B&B Theaters to offer sensory backpacks to moviegoers with special needs

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – B&B Theaters will offer sensory backpacks to moviegoers with special needs.
B&B Theaters announced Tuesday that they are partnering with Variety KC to offer sensory backpacks at their Liberty, Northland, Overland Park, Shawnee, Twin Drive-In, Lee’s Summit 16, New Longview and Grain Valley locations.
The backpacks are the first-of-its kind in the film industry and will include weighted blankets and noise canceling headsets, among other items and you can check them out at the box office for free.
"One out of every four families has a member with some sort of disability," explains Deborah Wiebrecht, the Executive Director of Variety KC. "What B&B Theatres is doing is serving the entire population, when the family chooses to go to the movies - not when a special night is made available. That is truly inclusion!"
