KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A large awning has fallen on at least two vehicles at a KCMO business.
This occurred in the 6800 block of Longview Road in KCMO, at what appears to be a strip mall. The area is east of I-49.
KCTV5 News is still working to determine if anyone was injured.
It is worth noting that winds are extremely strong in the KC metro today.
