KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A large awning has fallen on at least two vehicles at a KCMO business, which led to one man being taken to the hospital.
This occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6800 block of Longview Road in KCMO, at what appears to be a strip mall. The area is east of I-49.
The red car seen in the picture had a woman in the driver's seat and a man in the passenger seat. The man was getting out of the car when the awning fell, hitting him.
That man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but his condition is currently unknown. Police at the scene said the driver was not injured.
The black car was unoccupied and belongs to someone who works in the strip mall.
It is worth noting that winds are extremely strong in the KC metro today.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We will have more information on KCTV5 News at 10.
