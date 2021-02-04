KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Super Bowl is one week before Valentine's Day, and what better way to show a Chiefs fan you love them then by giving him or her autographed Patrick Mahomes helmet or Travis Kelce jersey?  

It's all to support a great cause, too.

The Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation is a local not for profit that focuses on community outreach. From mobile mammogram events for uninsured women to the largest holiday shopping event for kids in the region, the foundation is always looking for a way to help. 

The auction has a lot of autographed items from a lot of Chiefs players. 

Go to http://bidpal.net/kcchiefs to check it out. The auction will close at 4 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday. 

