Authorities work to ID vehicle following suspicious fire at Overland Park apartment complex

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park police and fire departments are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle in connection with a suspicious fire that happened at an apartment complex on Tuesday.
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. in the 11700 block of Melrose St. at the Casa De Fuentes Apartments.
A witness saw the person of interest and described him as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 35. He is said to be about 6 feet tall and have an average build and short hair.
This person of interest was wearing glasses with a round frame, gray jogging pants, and a white t-shirt with black lettering.
The man left the scene in what appears to be a dark gray, older Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox.
The vehicle was spotted on a traffic camera arriving at the scene just before the fire happened and left immediately after.
The vehicle has a temporary paper tag displayed. It's unknown out of what state, however.
If you have any information, you are asked to call 913-344-8743.
That fire on Tuesday, April 27 left one unit uninhabitable due to damage from the smoke and heat.
It was neighbors who'd reported the fire; it was believed that the residents who lived in the unit were not home at the time. It's also believed there weren't any working smoke alarms.
Those living in other nearby units were able to reoccupy and keep living there.
