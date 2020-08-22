JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, MSHP said that the search for the child, who is 5 years old, has now turned into a recovery effort.
Previous coverage is below.
The authorities in Jackson County are dealing with a possible drowning at Longview Lake.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol around 6:30 p.m., a child was swimming and went underwater but did not resurface.
A police presence can be seen in the area of the Mouse Creek Boat Ramp at the lake.
MSHP tweeted about the incident just before 6:30 p.m. and will provide updated information as they learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.