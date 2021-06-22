LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities were able to bring a small disturbance inside the Clay County Detention Center under control.
The sheriff's office says 19 inmates caused a scene and refused to go back to their cells about 8 p.m. Monday.
An emergency response team was called in and was eventually able to get everyone back in their cells without anyone getting hurt.
