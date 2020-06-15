KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Authorities are looking for a woman who was last seen leaving a Kansas City police station more than two weeks ago.
Police said 39-year-old Marina Bischoff hasn't been seen since the morning of May 28. Police said Bischoff had been arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while impaired and leaving the scene of a crash.
Organized searches continue for the 39-year-old social worker from Children’s Mercy. Marina Bischoff was last seen leaving the KCMO’s Shoal Creek Police Station on May 27. She became an official missing person on June 6.
Police said she made multiple phone calls while in detention and didn't appear impaired when she left the station.
Police have conducted extensive searches of wooded areas and waterways with volunteers, drones and dogs. On Friday, police said detectives also have been investigating Bischoff's prior contacts to try to determine where she may be.
Tonight, a family is desperate for help after a 39-year-old social worker went missing.
Police said she is a social worker for Children's Mercy Hospital and frequents a church in south Kansas City, the International House of Prayer.
Family members have told police they are concerned for her well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.