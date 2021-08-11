OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- The search continues for a teenager with autism who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.
According to the Osawatomie police, 18-year-old Bryant A. Clancy was first reported missing in the early morning hours on Aug. 10 after his mother woke up and found that he wasn't home.
The authorities have searched the region, both residential and rural areas, on foot and with drones. They have also searched nearby rivers.
Additionally, neighbors have provided video taken by their Ring doorbells.
Their search continued this morning and afternoon.
Osawatomie police and Miami County deputies are continuing to work together.
As of 4:30 p.m., Clancy is still missing.
He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a small scar on his nose and forehead. He is thought to be wearing sweatpants and a blue jacket.
"Bryant is autistic, and may not be able to communicate that he needs help," the authorities said. "Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville says that Bryant should not be approached by strangers, and instead urges anyone who might come into contact with the teen to call 911."
If you have any information about where Bryant Clancy is or you think you might have seen him in the last 36 hours, you are asked to call the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 913-294-3232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.