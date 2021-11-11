UNION STAR, MO (KCTV) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has shared more information about the investigation going on in Union Star after human remains were found.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they received information from an outside agency on Monday, Nov. 8 regarding a possible homicide at a residence in the area of S. 7th Street and Maple Street.
Over the next several days, members with the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cameron Police Department, the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, and the County Club Village Police Department assisted the DeKalb County deputies with the investigation.
Several search warrants were executed at the residence.
While those search warrants were executed, two persons of interest were arrested and charged with "unrelated offenses." They are currently in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
While executing a search warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the authorities then found human remains.
The authorities are still working to identify the body.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released to be public when it is available, the sheriff's office said.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office notes in their press release that they want to thank all the law enforcement agencies that helped, and continue to help, in the investigation. They also thank the public for their "support and encouragement."
