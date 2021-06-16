Authorities seize drugs, 29 guns, $61K at Sedalia residence

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have arrested two people and seized numerous drugs and guns after executing a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia, Missouri.
Sedalia is about an hour and a half east of Kansas City in Pettis County.
According to the Pettis County sheriff, the search warrant was served just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of S. Barrett Ave. in reference to drug distribution.
The following was seized, according to the sheriff:
- 1 kilogram of cocaine salt/powder cocaine
- 1/2 pound of methamphetamine
- 701 ecstasy tablets
- 35 pounds of bud marijuana
- 154 boxes of THC vape cartridges
- THC wax
- 15 high-caliber rifles
- 13 handguns
- 1 stolen gun
- Approximately $61,000 in U.S. currency
"This investigation was aimed at the distribution of dangerous drugs within Pettis County, specifically cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine," the sheriff said.
"This has been an ongoing investigation between law enforcement and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer," the Facebook post from the sheriff adds.
Two people were detained and arrested: James Johnson and Whitney Raymond.
"Raymond was arrested on outstanding traffic warrants while Johnson was arrested on numerous charges to include 1st Degree Trafficking, which will likely wind up as a federal indictment," the post says.
"As you will note at the front of the photo, this is brick cocaine, suggesting wide scale distribution and delivery," it continues. "This is a significant operation, and I could not be more proud of our task force detectives and all involved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.