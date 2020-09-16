OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Car dealership owners and employees hope investigators can catch thieves who are smashing and ramming their way inside businesses to steal keys and cars.
Blocked entrances weren’t enough to stop thieves near 87th and Metcalf Avenue. They rammed into a truck parked in front of the exit.
About two weeks apart, thieves forced their way inside Reed Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in the early morning hours. It’s unclear if the same suspects are responsible for both crimes.
Each time they searched everywhere hoping they could find keys to vehicles on the lot.
On August 23, surveillance video shows the burglars handing stolen keys to each other than frantically hitting panic and unlock buttons.
“Didn’t get away with anything,” Reed Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Service Manager Greg McCall said.
Then on September 8, thieves broke in and stole keys for courtesy rental vehicles and a white truck. When the suspects found their getaway exit blocked by another truck, they rammed and rammed and rammed their way through reversing out of the lot.
“Just to get enough torque and speed to push it out of the way. It took a lot of force,” McCall said.
The destruction didn’t stop there. All six recovered stolen vehicles were crashed or damaged. One suspect bailed after wrecking one of the vehicles while running from police who tried to pull them over for driving more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.
“Upwards of $10,000 worth of damage. Very frustrating,” McCall said.
Just down the road near 93rd and Metcalf, more frustration and more damage. A group of seven or eight suspects broke into Bob Allen Ford in August.
“Backed into our building and ransacked the dealership,” Dealer Principal and Vice President of Bob Allen Ford Brad Hewlett said.
At Bob Allen, they recovered six of the seven vehicles stolen from them. One of the stolen cars sits on a flat tire and a metal rim after another police chase ended with a shredded tire.
“Hopefully they get caught,” Hewlett said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the car dealership burglaries can call Overland Park police or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
