ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are looking for an inmate of the Atchison County Jail who escaped from custody.
The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office considers Taggart Darnell Lee dangerous and has a history of being armed.
Lee, 20, of Atchison, was being held on an aggravated robbery which is alleged to have occurred on New Year's Eve. He has been in custody since Jan. 8.
A preliminary investigation by sheriff’s administration revealed that several security policies were not followed by jail security staff about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, which allowed Lee to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the jail and then outside of the jail.
A jail officer pursued Lee several blocks on foot, until Lee picked up a 2x4 piece of lumber and threatened the unarmed jail officer. Law enforcement attempted to set up a perimeter, but could not locate Lee.
Lee is described as a light skinned black man, 6’1" tall, 170 pounds, short black hair and a short beard and last wearing lime green pants, white T-shirt and orange slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Taggart Lee's whereabouts should call 913-367-4323 or 913-804-6080 in a non-emergency situation or 911 in case of emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.