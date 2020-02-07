UPDATE: Authorities in Johnson County have said the girl has been found safe.
*******************
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities in Johnson County, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old last seen getting off of a school bus Friday afternoon.
Emergency officials said Cora Scanland was seen getting off the bus between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. in the area of 152 SE 1181 Road.
She was described as a white girl weighing around 70 pounds with blond to brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Knob Noster t-shirt, a black skirt over black pant with gold flakes, a jacket with pink hearts on the hood and gray tennis shoes with bright laces. Officials said she was also carrying a light blue backpack.
Anyone with any information on the location of 6-year-old Cora Scanland is asked to call Johnson County Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511.
