INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A missing girl who the Independence Police Department was looking for tonight has been found safe. 

Previous coverage is below. 

The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing girl. 

According to the police, Raylanna J. Shepherd is 4.5 years old. 

She was last seen in the 900 block of S. Logan at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

She was allowed to leave with a man to go to the Quiktrip at 201 E. 23rd Street. The man called Raylanna's mother, saying they had a flat tire. Nether returned home.

The man who left with Raylanna was 35-year-old Juan Lopez, who is described as being a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

The IPD said Raylanna is of mixed race. MSHP said she weighs 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was wearing polka dot pajamas with black and white Nike shoes. Her hair is parted in the middle with a bun on each side.
 
She was last seen in a white Buick LeSabre with a Texas temporary tag of "35847R1."
 
If you see her or the vehicle in question, call 911 or the IPD at 816-836-3600.
 
"We are working on going through the Amber Alert process, certain criteria have to be met for that to be issued," the police department said. "We are working on that. This is developing as we speak. We wanted to get the initial information out, further info will be released as it becomes available."

