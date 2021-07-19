OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are dealing with a fatal crash that happened at I-435 and U.S. 69 Highway on Monday afternoon.
According an automated message from Johnson County's Emergency Communications Center, the fatal crash happened at eastbound I-435 and northbound U.S. 69 Highway.
The exit from the interstate to the highway has been closed as a result, according to KC Scout. Their cameras at that location are currently not working.
Their system indicates the crash happened at 2:26 p.m. It anticipates the incident to clear at 3:11 p.m., at the earliest.
Drivers should find an alternate route.
