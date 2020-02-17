KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Police were called to westbound Interstate 70 just west of Interstate 435 about 5:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Christopher Deason, 59, from Kansas City, Kansas, was killed when his SUV ran into a semi. The semi was apparently stopped in the middle of the lane when Deason ran into it.
The other driver was not hurt. Investigators said Deason was not wearing his seatbelt.
The crash shut down a portion of the interstate Saturday morning.
