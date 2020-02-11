Screen Shot 2020-02-11 at 6.07.13 PM.png

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are looking for two suspects after a bank robbery took place Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Bank Midwest located at 12500 S US-71 Highway around 4:30.

They are now looking for two male suspects. One is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 110 pounds, approximately 20-years-old wearing a red Nike sweatshirt. Police also said that he gave a teller a demand note.

The second suspect is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, having a slender build, wearing a gray and black sweatshirt with gray sweatpants. It is said that he stood in the lobby but did not approach the counter.

No weapons were displayed, and no injuries were reported. The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency and were seen fleeing in a black late 90s model GMC Yukon.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspects, you are asked to call the Kansas City FBI at (816) 512-8200.

