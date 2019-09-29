MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities are looking for a suspect after pursuing a stolen vehicle and conducting a manhunt.
It all began when a vehicle was stolen in LaCygne and a pursuit began in Linn County.
After the vehicle crashed in the area of 399th and Rockville Road, a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism officer began chasing after the suspect on foot in a heavily wooded area.
A perimeter was set up and other agencies were called to help find the suspect, including two K-9s and a helicopter.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said, “The suspect is a Hispanic male wearing black shorts and possibly no shirt.”
After exhausting all efforts, the manhunt was called off.
The deputies will remain in the area and citizens are urged to call 911 if they see someone matching the description of the suspect.
