LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI's Kansas City Division is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Lee's Summit on Monday.
The FBI said it happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Security Bank of Kansas City branch that's located at 1101 SW 3rd St.
The authorities say the suspect made a verbal demand for cash and then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a thin white man who is between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old.
He was wearing a gray or black baseball cap, a gray or black t-shirt, and blue jeans.
No further information is available at this time.
