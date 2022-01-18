LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for a stolen vehicle that they believe could be connected to the fatal shooting on an Amtrak train that happened last Friday.
The Lee's Summit Police Department is looking for a stolen, gray 2015 Dodge Charger sedan.
It has a Missouri license plate of "ED6-M0U;" it does not have a front plate. The last for digits of the VIN number are 9360.
The police say it has a loud exhaust and tinted windows.
The Charger was stolen on Friday night around 9 p.m. during an armed carjacking behind a business in downtown Lee's Summit, according to police.
The suspect is described as being a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s.
Detectives think that the theft of this vehicle could be related to the homicide that happened on Friday evening, which was a fatal shooting on an Amtrak train.
KCTV5's previous reporting states that the body of 30-year-old Richie T. Aaron Jr. was found on the train when it stopped in Independence. However, the shooting happened in Lee's Summit near 3rd and Main. Lee's Summit police think the shooting suspect was a passenger on the train who fled after the shooting.
If you see this vehicle, you shouldn't approach it. Instead, call 911 right away.
If you have information that could be helpful to the authorities, you are asked to call Detective Ide at 816-969-1668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.