WELLSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are asking for the public's help locating a Wellsville man who has not been seen since yesterday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Ryan Samsel was last seen on Sunday evening. Family members said they last saw him walking away from their residence in the 2200 block of N. 100 Road.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has short hair and a beard that is 8 to 10 inches long.
If you have any information about where he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 785-841-0007 or non-emergency dispatch at 785-843-0250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.