According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Ryan Samsel was last seen on Sunday evening. 

WELLSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are asking for the public's help locating a Wellsville man who has not been seen since yesterday. 

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Ryan Samsel was last seen on Sunday evening. Family members said they last saw him walking away from their residence in the 2200 block of N. 100 Road. 

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has short hair and a beard that is 8 to 10 inches long. 

If you have any information about where he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 785-841-0007 or non-emergency dispatch at 785-843-0250.

