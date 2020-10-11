missing smithville girl

Lexus Perkins.

 (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. 

They say Lexus Perkins is missing from the Smithville area. 

She had spoken with a relative between noon and 1 p.m., saying she was going for a walk. 

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a black Smithville Warriors shirt with a handprint on the back, black shorts, black socks, and black sandals. 

If you have any information about where she is, call the sheriff's office at 816-407-3700 (extension 0) or call 911.

