SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
They say Lexus Perkins is missing from the Smithville area.
She had spoken with a relative between noon and 1 p.m., saying she was going for a walk.
She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Smithville Warriors shirt with a handprint on the back, black shorts, black socks, and black sandals.
If you have any information about where she is, call the sheriff's office at 816-407-3700 (extension 0) or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.