LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The U.S. Marshals Service and other authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has escaped from a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Bruce Jenson, 44, was released from the Leavenworth penitentiary on Wednesday and was taken to the Grossman Center Half-Way House. He was later taken to the hospital for a mental health issue.
Jenson was last seen leaving St. John's Hospital in Leavenworth on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. He was on foot.
He was last seen wearing white pants and a white shirt.
Jenson is described as a white man who stand 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.
"Probable cause to arrest does exist, citizens SHOULD NOT attempt to apprehend the subject," a release from Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers said.
The release notes that Jenson has violent tendencies, mental health concerns, and suicidal thoughts.
Anyone with information about where is or where he may be is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All information is anonymous.
