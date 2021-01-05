KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are trying to locate a 26-year-old man in connection with a homicide that happened in December.
Independence police and Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers are looking for Brandon A. McDaniel.
He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and facial hair that may have been modified recently.
The authorities say he often walks or uses public transit. They note he is believed to be homeless.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The police are looking for him in connection with a homicide that happened on Dec. 17, 2020 around 6 p.m.
At that time, officers went to a residence in the 9900 block of E. 36th St. S.
When they arrived, they found a dead woman inside an apartment who appeared to have died as the result of a gunshot wound.
That woman was identified as 22-year-old Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr from Independence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or visit kccrimestoppers.com. All information is anonymous.
Information leading to an arrest or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money.
