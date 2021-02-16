BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Cass County Prosecutor's Office has charged a man in connection with a murder that happened last Friday in Belton.
Charles E. Baldwin Jr. has been charged with murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Baldwin, 38, is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
He has tattoos on his neck and face. There is one above his right eye that says, "GUCCI."
He is known to drive a red BMW sedan.
He is currently not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The shooting happened on Feb. 12 around 12:30 a.m. on Spring Valley Road near Lea Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment building.
That victim was later identified as 39-year-old Christopher Bell from Lee's Summit, MO.
