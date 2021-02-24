CAMDEN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Camden County, MO are looking for a man accused of burning a child in hot bath water, which left the child seriously injured.
According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the authorities began their investigation on Feb. 15 after an infant sustained "substantial burns" to their body.
The infant was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment and is considered to be in serious condition.
During their investigation, detectives learned that the burns were reportedly due to a bath given by the child's father.
The authorities are looking for Samuel I. Webster in connection with this case. He is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious physical injury.
He is wanted on a no-bond warrant, which stems from this investigation.
If you have any information about where he is, you are asked to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243
