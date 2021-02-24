man wanted for child abuse.jpg

Samuel I. Webster.

 (Camden County Sheriff's Office)

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Camden County, MO are looking for a man accused of burning a child in hot bath water, which left the child seriously injured.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the authorities began their investigation on Feb. 15 after an infant sustained "substantial burns" to their body. 

The infant was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment and is considered to be in serious condition. 

During their investigation, detectives learned that the burns were reportedly due to a bath given by the child's father.

The authorities are looking for Samuel I. Webster in connection with this case. He is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious physical injury. 

He is wanted on a no-bond warrant, which stems from this investigation. 

If you have any information about where he is, you are asked to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.