RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for a endangered and missing child who was taken from the front yard of his foster home by his mother.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 6-year-old Carllose Jackson was removed from his mother's care by DFS on June 3.
His mother, Angela N. Lang, took him on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff.
She then headed north in a white 2006 Audi car that is registered in Kansas. The license plate is unknown.
The child is described as a black boy who is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 84 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect, Lang, is a 42-year-old white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees the missing child or suspect should call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.