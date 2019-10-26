BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Update: The authorities said this boy has been found safe.
All previous coverage is below.
Blue Springs police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.
Officers went to the 300 block of SW Moreland School Road around 1 p.m. after someone called and said the child was missing.
His name is Jaydence Harrison. He was wearing a black coat, blue shorts, and black and white Puma brand shoes.
Harrison has been diagnosed with ADHD is on prescribed medication which has not been taken.
Anyone with information about where Harrison may be is asked to call the Blue Springs police at 816-228-0151.
