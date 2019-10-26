blue springs missing minor
(KCTV5 News)

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Update: The authorities said this boy has been found safe. 

All previous coverage is below. 

Blue Springs police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

Officers went to the 300 block of SW Moreland School Road around 1 p.m. after someone called and said the child was missing.

His name is Jaydence Harrison. He was wearing a black coat, blue shorts, and black and white Puma brand shoes.

Harrison has been diagnosed with ADHD is on prescribed medication which has not been taken.

Anyone with information about where Harrison may be is asked to call the Blue Springs police at 816-228-0151.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.