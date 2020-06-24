MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Divers have located a 65-year-old man who had drowned after falling out of a boat at Hillsdale Lake.
The man, who has been identified as Richard W. Bangs of Spring Hill, was located at noon Wednesday about 2,000 feet from shore and 27 feet below water.
Emergency personnel were called about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Marysville Boat Ramp at Hillsdale Lake near 253rd Street and Orleans Road after a person that had gone into the water and did not resurface.
A witness said the man had fallen out of the boat while attempting to tie off and did not come back up.
Dive teams from the Osawatomie Fire Department, Johnson County Fire District No. 2 and the Overland Park Police Department began a search of the area.
"Garmin International was called to assist due to the amount of trees and debris under water as well as zero visibility. They utilized specialized underwater equipment and was able to help locate the body and guide divers to recover it," the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
The case is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.