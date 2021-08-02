CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that Delphine Davidson has been located deceased.
The note that do not appear to be any signs of foul play.
Previous coverage below.
The authorities were looking for a woman who went missing out of Kearney, Missouri.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Delphine Davidson was last seen Sunday in the area of 136th and Procter Drive.
She was last seen wearing a blue or green nightgown.
She is described as having been 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She had brown hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff's office said in the initial release about her being missing: "She said she took a lot of meds in an attempt to die by suicide."
