MARSHALL, MO (KCTV) – The authorities in Saline County, Missouri are investigating two connected shootings, one of which caused two schools to be put on lockdown.
Marshall police, Saline county deputies, and MSHP troopers are investigating the first shooting, which happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Missouri Valley College and Marshall High School, which are on Lexington Avenue, were put on lockdown during the incident. An all-clear was given at 11:40 a.m.
That first shooting happened at a residence on S. Olson Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Two were life-flighted to a hospital and one was taken to a different hospital by ambulance. One of those shooting victims later died.
Later, around 12:15 p.m., the police were told that there was a second shooting that happened at a residence on W. Vest Street. The victim in that shooting walked into a local hospital for treatment.
Police have confirmed that the two shootings are related.
A person of interest has been identified as 41-year-old Terrell Palmer. He is not in police custody at this time. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Marshall, Missouri is about an hour and a half east of Kansas City.
No other information is available at this time.
