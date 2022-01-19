Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, that happened on Wednesday.
According to the KCPD, the incident happened in the 4300 block of E. 25th St.
In the tweet, the KCPD said, "Preliminary information is one person has been struck by gunfire from police."
The police department says that Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the way to the scene; it is not uncommon for MSHP to investigate shootings involving KCPD officers as they are an outside agency.
An update from MSHP adds that no officers were injured and that one suspect was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
