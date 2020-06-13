KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting this afternoon in KC.
According to an email from the KCPD sent at 3:18 p.m., the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Lister Ave.
KCPD dispatch confirmed to KCTV5 News that there was a carjacking and a pursuit, then shots were fired.
MSHP is now handling the investigation and is expected to provide an update to the media this evening.
According to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, the victim in the shooting is "an adult white male."
His statement also says:
"I called a police commissioners meeting roughly one week ago to enact police oversight policies to help build community trust and ensure transparency.
One of those measures requires an outside enforcement agency to investigate any officer-involved shooting that occurs in Kansas City. This afternoon I have spoken with Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Pursuant to our new board policy, the Missouri Highway Patrol is now on the scene to handle the investigation into this incident, rather than the Kansas City Police Department, and will be communicating with the public and press in connection with this incident."
