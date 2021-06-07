JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are dealing with an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City this afternoon.
According to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, there is a large police presence on W. Truman Boulevard, "near the mall."
Capital Mall is located at 3600 Country Club Drive, on the eastern side of W. Truman Boulevard and north of Highway 50.
MSHP is asking that people avoid the area and find an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.